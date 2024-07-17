The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The newspaper front pages are dominated by Roberta Metsola's re-election as president of the European Parliament.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports on clashes within the Labour Party on how MEPs should have voted in the European Parliament president's vote.

The Malta Independent says a lawyer complained over a 'racket' as the appointments system for court experts was scrutinised in the hospitals case.

In-Nazzjon also reports how two Labour MEPs broke a promise by Robert Abela during the Metsola vote.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying during a visit to Tripoli that close cooperation in the security sector can be mirrored in other areas.