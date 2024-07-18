The following are the top stories in Maltya's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with reasons given by Labour MEPs for their vote during Roberta Metsola's re-election on Tuesday. Thomas Bajada, the only one to back her, said he did it to have more Maltese voices abroad.

The newspaper also reports how the parents of a teenager who jumped off a bastion and landed on a woman, disabling her, have been spared damages by a court.

The Malta Independent says residents' groups have made 13 demands for reform of the property sector.

In-Nazzjon leads with an interview with Roberta Metsola, who thanked the Maltese people, of whatever political colour, for their support. It also gives prominence to a PN press conference slamming the government for repeated power cuts.

L-orizzont's focus is on the prime minister's visit to Tripoli, where he said the migration problem needed to be addressed from its roots. It also reports that the rate of inflation has slipped down further.