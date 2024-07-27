The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Edward Scicluna has officially been axed from the financial regulator’s board of governors.

The newspaper also reports that France's high-speed rail network was hit by arson attacks that disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The Malta Independent reports that Steward boss Ralph de la Torre has been summoned to a bi-partisan senate hearing as part of a probe into the collapse of its United States division.

It also reports that the European Central Bank has continued to refuse to comment on the legal proceedings which involve Scicluna.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes a photo on its front page about the Olympics' opening ceremony in Paris on Friday.

In a separate article it reports on increased enforcement when it comes to establishments setting up tables and chairs in outdoor spaces.