The following are the stories featured in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne filed a police complaint after media reports of a €6m frame-up allegedly funded by Steward Health Care. The story is also taken up by the other newspapers.

It also reports that Gharb Council is planning to set up warning sites at a site where a quadbike fell into the sea from a clifftop. Previous ideas for railings were rejected.

MaltaToday reports how the Auditor General confirmed in court on Tuesday that the VGH hospitals bid was accepted five months before a call for tender was actually issued.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister as saying in parliament that the government can never disconnect from the people's priorities.

In-Nazzjon also reports from parliament, quoting PN leader Bernard Grech as saying that the PN was always in favour of the EU, while the prime minister is showing hypocrisy. The newspaper also reports from a press conference by PN general secretary Michael Piccinino and finance shadow minister Jerome Caruana Cilia calling for a change in Malta's economic direction.