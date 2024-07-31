The following are the top stories that made the front pages of Maltese newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and l-orrizont all lead with the news that Edward Scicluna has agreed to step aside from his role as governor of the Central Bank on Malta, after a marathon cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Robert Abela later added that Scicluna will only be temporarily stepping down from the role and will retain his salary.

The Times separately carries a court report about a police sergeant receiving a suspended sentence after causing grievous injuries to a 14-year-old boy.

The Independent and l-orrizont both also carried a court report on the arraignment of six WasteServ officials, including CEO Richard Bilocca, for the involuntary homicide of Joseph Ellul.

Ellul was found dead at the Marsa abattoir in May 2022 with lacerations to his neck.