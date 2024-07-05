The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and l-orrizont lead with a report on how the Malta International Airport is trying to evict a car hire company accused of abusive behaviour and potentially fraudulent practices from continuing to operate from its premises.

It also carries a court report on how a man was extorted to pay more than €20,000 in prostitution blackmail money.

The Malta Independent leads with a press release from the Malta Film Commission which replied to concerns of underfunding from local filmmakers by saying that the disbursement of such funds no longer fall under its remit.

The newspaper also reports that the Floriana local council remains in a stalemate as it fails to agree on a new mayor.

L-orrizont and in-Nazzjon both lead with reports projecting the Labour Party to win the UK's general election.

in-Nazzjon also carries a report from the PN saying that if Prime Minister Robert Abela really wanted to recover taxpayer funds from Steward then it should join the party's case against the company.