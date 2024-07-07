The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads news that a company behind a Joseph Muscat-led sponsorship agreement dubbed “the largest ever sponsorship deal in Maltese sports” technically does not exist yet.

It separately publishes a call by an immunologist to allow couples the option of free genetic testing to help prevent rare diseases that he believes are the result of generations of inbreeding.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by Siggiewi mayor Julian Borg who said that a court decision to reverse the address changes for individuals registered as living in an unfinished block in the locality impacted how the whole of Malta voted in the local elections.

It also publishes comments by Parliamentary secretary for the Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli who said the government must look into why people opted for independent candidates in the past local council elections.

Malta Today reports that Malta’s only general hospital is struggling to cope under the weight of higher demand from a population boom and a surge of COVID cases.

It separately reports that Joseph Muscat has denied any association with the smear campaign against Chris Fearne funded by Steward Health Care, the company that operated the now defunct hospitals concession.

Illum publishes comments by the president of the Medical Association of Malta who laments about "11 wasted years" due to lack of investment in additional hospital beds.

Il-Mument reports on a €6.5 million secret operation authorised by Steward to target their perceived opponents in Malta and abroad that included a smear campaign of Chris Fearne, as revealed by Times of Malta earlier this week.

It-Torċa publishes a promise by Robert Abela about increased safety at places of work, while it also refers to comments by minister Clayton Bartolo who on Saturday told a radio interview the government would ensure increased enforcement within the tourism sector.