Coverage of the MEP election results dominated newspaper coverage on Monday, as all Maltese newspapers led with coverage of the vote tally that closed late on Sunday night.

The Times of Malta and the Malta Independent both ran detailed reports on how Labour slashed its lead down to an 8,400 vote majority and how the PN has managed to regain its third seat in the race.

Malta Today leads with a graphic of the breakdown of votes and reports on how Roberta Metsola, David Casa, Peter Agius, Alex Agius Saliba, Thomas Bajada and Daniel Attard gained their seats.

L-orrizont also reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela's victory speech, in which he acknowledged that the Labour Party must respond to the electoral result "with humility".

In-Nazzjon hailed the electoral result as a "new hope for Malta" on its front page and reported that the result was the best-ever showing for the PN since elections for the European Parliament started being held.