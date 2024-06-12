The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

All newspapers on Wednesday report on Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef's resignation.

Times of Malta also separately reports that independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has called for a “centre-green-left” coalition after narrowly missing out on winning a seat in the recent European Parliament elections.

Meanwhile, the Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont all report that today marks the start of the local council vote counting.