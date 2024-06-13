The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Robert Abela has admitted there are "differences of opinion" within Labour with the party's CEO Randolph De Battista.

It separately reports that the Education Ministry has launched a probe after a Maltese language exam at public secondary schools featured questions about an opinion piece written by a minister.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with the first batch of the local council voting results, where PN flipped St Paul's Bay and PL held on to Valletta.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the results, saying the PN increased votes in nearly every locality.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the PL secured a majority in 15 out of 23 localities.