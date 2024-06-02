The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that according to its survey, the gap between the main political parties a week before the European Parliament elections stands at 10.4%, with Labour leading. That is slightly higher than the 10.2% recorded in a similar poll in April. The newspaper also reports on American pressure for Malta not to recognise a Palestinian state just yet.

MaltaToday reports that according to insiders, the Labour Party is sacrificing the future for the present in the Vitals hospitals case. The newspaper also reports concerns that the source of 99% of donations to political parties remains hidden.

The Malta Independent on Sunday looks back at the arraignments in the Vitals hospitals case on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially the so-called gagging order, blunders, and conspicuous absences.

Il-Mument uses its front page to promote a mass rally that the PN will hold in Birkirkara on Sunday morning.

KullĦadd says the choice for voters is clear ahead of the forthcoming EP and local council elections. It also reports on slowing inflation and 'unprecedented' investment in society.

It-Torċa interviews Prime Minister Robert Abela ahead of the elections next week and quotes him saying he is seeking a vote of confidence for further achievements. It also says that percentage wise, fewer young people are planning to emigrate than in other EU countries.

Illum says teachers insulted the president of the Malta Union of Teachers as he unveiled the collective agreement negotiated with the government.