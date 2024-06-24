The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how the traditional streetscapes and urban conservation areas of Pietà are being increasingly threatened by a wave of planning applications that seek to build higher in the area.

The newspaper also reports that customers of a payment card issued by a financial entity in Gżira that was searched by police in connection with alleged money laundering say they have been unable to access their funds for several months.

The Malta Independent meanwhile says MCAST students have described feeling trapped, stressed, and frustrated as the directives issued by the Malta Union of Teachers persist, causing exams to be cancelled and the issuing of results to be delayed.

The newspaper also refers to Robert Abela's comments on Sunday that the government will not scale back energy subsidies despite the European Commission's warning.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said the country deserved a government that prioritised the people.

It also reports that party supporters donated half a million euros to the PN over three weeks.

L-orizzont publishes a photo of Abela taken on Sunday during a radio interview in which he said the upcoming budget will address the "middle class".

The newspaper also reports on a demonstration by tenant union Solidarjeta’ which on Sunday expressed support with Aleksander Vukoje, whose landlord threatened to kill him and shut off his water and electricity supply.