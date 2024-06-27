The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Colonel Mark Mallia will be replacing Glenn Micallef as OPM head of secretariat.

The newspaper also reports that former prime minister Joseph Muscat is challenging a €30 million freezing order imposed on his assets as part of criminal proceedings related to the hospitals deal.

The Malta Independent similarly reports about the chief-of-staff resignation and Muscat's challenge in court.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes a statement by the PN about unanswered questions in the case of a top prison official who allegedly allowed Yorgen Fenech to meet people in her office at the Corradino prison.

L-orizzont reports that parliament is debating a law that recognises rights for people who identify as non-binary.

Separately, it publishes an article on how Enemalta has enough power generation capacity to keep up with electricity demand.