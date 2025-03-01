These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta splashes a photo of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at their historic White House meeting which ended in a shouting match.

It leads with three people admitting to having threatened and insulted journalists outside the law courts. The three are relatives of one of the men accused of stealing cannabis resin from an army base.

The newspaper also reports that squatters who have been occupying Fort Begħajsa have been evicted following a court victory by the Lands Authority.

The Malta Independent leads with a sixth suspect in the AFM drug heist being charged with the crime.

The newspaper also reports on the Lands Authority taking over Fort Bengħajsa following the court victory.

L-Orizzont focuses on the Fort Bengħajsa issue, with a photo of Lands Authority enforcement officers entering the fort.

It also reports that three people admitted to threatening journalists outside court, splashing photos of each of the three.

In-Nazzjon reports that one person, Charles Bonello, submitted a nomination to become the PN's next general secretary.

It also writes that a Gozitan woman is the sixth person charged in connection with an AFM drugs heist.