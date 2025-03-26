The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a controversial Hungarian bank is eying a deal to take over HSBC Bank Malta. It also reports that AI is to be taught to Year 6 students.

MaltaToday says Maltese youths are the most optimistic about the EU, according to a Europe-wide survey. It also reports that according to court testimony, police investigations uncovered only seven fake ID cards in the Identita' scandal.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to the appointment of a Gozitan priest as Rector Major of the Salesian Order. That is also the lead story in l-orizzont.

In-Nazzjon homes in on confusion in Robert Abela's statements about defence and Malta's participation in a Ukraine military training mission. It also says that a survey had shown a high level of public concern about the cost of living and under-investment in the health service.