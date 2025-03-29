These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.
Times of Malta leads with a plan to offer 17-year-olds a €6,000 cash grant over four years in exchange for deferring their car driving licence test to age 21.
The newspaper also gives prominence to a court decision to jail a Valletta bar owner who sexually molested a 16-year-old server.
The Malta Independent writes that more children from Gaza are to be brought to Malta for medical treatment in the coming days.
L-Orizzont leads with General Workers Union officials marking Freedom Day.
In-Nazzjon writes that mental health services are “on the brink of collapse” with Mount Carmel Hospital “full to the brim".