These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a plan to offer 17-year-olds a €6,000 cash grant over four years in exchange for deferring their car driving licence test to age 21.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court decision to jail a Valletta bar owner who sexually molested a 16-year-old server.

The Malta Independent writes that more children from Gaza are to be brought to Malta for medical treatment in the coming days. 

L-Orizzont leads with General Workers Union officials marking Freedom Day.

In-Nazzjon writes that mental health services are “on the brink of collapse” with Mount Carmel Hospital “full to the brim".

