The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Malta’s Sports Integrity CEO Jean Claude Micallef is facing court action over the alleged failure to pay a contractor engaged by his company, Impel Communications Ltd.

The newspaper also reports that schoolchildren in Malta are experiencing behavioural and mental health issues that psychologists say can be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who told the newspaper there was no need to cap visits at heritage sites.

The Independent also publishes comments by PN's shadow minister for the environment who urged the protection of Comino.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN party leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told party followers Robert Abela was leading a failed government. He also reminded people to join the party's protest on Sunday.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with comments by the prime minister, who on Sunday told party supporters the only solution to the Ukraine - Russia conflict was to sit around a table and discuss peace.