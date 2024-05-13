The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how scores of bogus copyright claims targeting Maltese websites and blogs are being made to Google in an apparent attempt to suppress articles about alleged fraudster and former Vitals CEO Ram Tumuluri.

The newspaper also reports that President Myriam Spiteri Debono has called for building industry professionals to ditch “egocentric” interests and protect arable land in Malta.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by the main party leaders to their supporters on Sunday. In one article, Bernard Grech claims Robert Abela is living in a parallel reality and that the country is in crisis, while in the other article Abela notes that people like former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne should never end up being the target of cruel attacks.

In-Nazzjon leads with a curtain-raiser about the PN's demonstration planned for Monday evening over the Vitals' inquiry fallout.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to Abela's promise to party supporters to extend the concept of equal pay for equal work to the private secor.

It also refers to the president's call for the protection of agricultural land.