These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Chris Fearne and Edward Scicluna are likely to face criminal charges in connection with the Vitals deal, albeit they are not suspected of being directly involved in wrongdoing.

The newspaper also reports that the Environment and Resources Authority has ruled that an application to extend a quarry in Birguma will not need an EIA report.

The Malta Independent leads with Joseph Muscat’s public plea for the police commissioner to summon him for questioning. The former PM said he has nothing to hide about the Vitals deal to privatise state hospitals.

The newspaper also finds room on its front page for Chris Fearne’s public statement professing his innocence in connection with the Vitals deal.

L-Orizzont focuses most of its front page on the inauguration of a €16m concert venue at the Ta’ Qali National Park, with a column on its front page dedicated to Joseph Muscat’s public declaration of innocence.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech telling PN supporters that Robert Abela is manoeuvring politically to protect himself while letting others drown.

Grech also called for everyone cited in the as-yet unpublished Vitals inquiry to step aside immediately.

The newspaper also teases the PN’s three priorities when it comes to local councils, ahead of the June 8 elections.