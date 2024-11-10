The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Charlotte Casha, a woman who has not been able to sleep in her bedroom since August 12 – when four armed and hooded police officers allegedly barged in on her while sleeping topless in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Separately, the newspaper reports that the political patronage scandal involving Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri has left several Labour insiders seething, dampening party morale just days after the 2025 budget.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an article about new and effective therapies for ALS.

The newspaper separately reports on fears by the Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation that the public's approach towards the authorities is degenerating.

Malta Today leads with news that the government will be setting out the way forward to take back a public concession that has failed to deliver its owners the level of business they had first expected less than a decade ago.

The newspaper also reports on mounting concern for Gozo's declining terraced houses.

It-Torċa claims lecturer George Vital Zammit was the person who penned Bernard Grech's recent parliament speech.

In another article on its front page, the newspaper publishes details about proposed market controls linked to the sale of beer.