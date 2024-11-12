The following are the stories which made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela distancing himself from the scandal involving Minister Clayton Bartolo and his wife Amanda Muscat, saying that he had been the one to terminate Muscat's employment.

Abela said last week he had no intention to sack the two ministers, who were both found to have abused their power in providing Muscat with a €68,000-a-year consultancy job while she did secretarial work.

It separately reports on how a controversial project to widen the road from Victoria to Marsalforn is to begin soon after a compromise was reached with environmental NGOs, according to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The Malta Independent similarly leads with the fallout from the Amanda Muscat scandal, focusing on Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that funds given to Muscat through her fraudulent employment as a consultant must be returned.

In-Nazzjon's front page is similarly dedicated to comments made by both Grech and Abela about Amanda Muscat's government employment.

It also features a story about a police superintendent has started legal proceedings to sue the government for damages after he was fired when he was accused of ethical breaches.

In his application, he noted that the prime minister had “completely absolved” ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri when they breached ethics and that this amounts to discrimination against him.

L-Orrizont's main story is that next year's budget has allocated €93 million for Gozo, which marks a 108% increase since the last budget set by a PN government, which was in 2012.

It separately features a report by the National Audit Office, which found that Malta's film commission has done a good job attracting big film productions to the country but it lacks strong governance and transparency, and policymakers must assess the return on investment of its generous 40 per cent cash rebate.