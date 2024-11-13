The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front with news that apartment owners who wish to rent out their property as an Airbnb will first need to get the go-ahead of their condominium neighbours, according to plans being prepared by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Malta's submission to this year's Academy Awards is not being promoted because producers are still waiting for money owed to them by the Malta Film Commission.

MaltatToday leads with news that a Maltese judge has quashed the extradition to the US of Daniel Meli, ordering that his case be reheard by the magistrates’ court.

The newspaper also carries an article on how Malta scores substantially below the international average in computational thinking skills and a notch lower in computer literacy.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by the Church's Environment Commission, which strongly disagrees with the proposed amendments to the local plans that would allow for a massive construction project at Villa Rosa in St Julian's.

The paper also publishes concern by film producers who are facing unprecedented delays in receiving promised funding and cash rebates from the Malta Film Commission, with some waiting months to pay their crews and service providers.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that the Malta Film Commission, which falls under the responsibility of Minister Clayton Bartolo, did not provide details about millions of Euros spent on the Malta Film Week.

L-orizzont leads its front page with a photo of a site in Marsa and details on plans for a new centre for the culture and arts.