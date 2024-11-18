The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta says the government's planned Labour Migration Policy will introduce sanctions for employers with a high turnover of workers. It also reports that checks by the EU's anti-fraud agency raised red flags over transactions of almost €20 million through a Malta-based company by a former minister of an EU country

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is expected to refuse an application for a five-storey development along Mosta's Wied il-Għasel.

L-orizzont says the prime minister 'noted' hypocrisy by the PN in its calls for the tourism minister and the Gozo minister to resign over consultancy jobs given to the former's wife. The newspaper also gives prominence to remarks by Yana Mintoff, the former prime minister's daughter, that where there is is justice at workplaces, there is greater productivity.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying a protest the PN will hold outside parliament on Monday evening is meant to show the prime minister that he cannot continue to do whatever he wants.