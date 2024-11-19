The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta leads with coverage of a large protest organised by the Nationalist Party yesterday evening, in the wake of a scandal involving the tourism and Gozo ministers and a lucrative job given to Bartolo's wife Amanda Muscat.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said in his address to protestors that Prime Minister Robert Abela has been compromised by the scandal.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjona also feature the protest as their front-page story today.

The Times also reports that Melvin Theuma's testimony in the phantom jobs case has been ruled inadmissible after Theuma has repeatedly refused to face cross-examination on the matter.

In separate proceedings, Theuma had testified about how he had been given a government job five months before the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Independent separately reports how the International Monetary Fund thinks that Malta's tourism sector needs more effective management.

L-Orizzont's lead story is that 84% of the promises made in the Labour Party's electoral manifest that are related to social solidarity have been implemented.

It also reports on the IMF report carried by the Independent, leading with the news that economic growth in Malta is set to remain "one of the highest" in Europe.