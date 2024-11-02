These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with teachers discovering serious discrepancies in their payslips, with some asked to return overpayments and others being underpaid.

The newspaper also reports that a man facing terrorism-related charges instigated terrorism in France.

The Malta Independent writes that an amended application for a crematorium has been submitted to the Planning Authority. The newspaper also reports that a man has been charged with distributing terrorist material to instigate suicide bombings in France.

L-Orizzont leads with a call for Malta’s ‘Vision 2050’ policy to be “ambitious with clear aims” focused on innovation, technology, sustainability, infrastructure and talent development.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the court case of a terrorist suspect who allegedly encouraged people to travel to France to blow themselves up.

In-Nazzjon writes that the PN has written to the Education Commissioner asking him to investigate a new directive that requires educators to get written permission before speaking to the media.