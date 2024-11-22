The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All of Malta's papers are leading with reports on how parliament’s standards committee unanimously endorsed a damning report which concluded that Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri abused their power when they gave Bartolo’s then-girlfriend a lucrative consultancy job.

The Times of Malta as well as the Malta Independent both also carry court reports from the Vitals case, which continued on Thursday and in which an expert testified it will take almost a year to unlock Joseph Muscat's phone, as a secondary story.

L-Orizzont separately reports on the launch of a new digital innovation hub which was set up to provide start-ups and SMEs access to advanced technology and resources.

It also reports on prime minister Robert Abela inaugurating a regeneration project of the Bank of Valletta Centre in Santa Venera.