The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday,

The Times of Malta leads with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services has called for all magistrates to be trained to deal with domestic violence cases and assigned to preside over them at least once a week to address the current backlog.

It separately carries an interview with Labour MEP Thomas Bajada, who called for a discussion on the 4-day work week.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the government plans on introducing Lands reform that will make the registration of all properties and land compulsory and public by 2035.

It also features a court report following the continuing case against the men being prosecuted after the Freeport drug bust. It leads with how Darren Dimech, 46, and Roderick Camilleri, 44 refused to testify when asked what was found in their truck by police.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, saying that the systems that are meant to protect women in Malta are repeatedly failing.

It called for an effective system and immediate action to prevent further tragedies.

Separately, it reports from a parliamentary question that 26,720 foreign workers came to Malta in the span of one year in 2023.

L-Orizzont similarly leads with a report on the newly proposed land registry reform.

It separately reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela's speech in parliament, where he said that the country has become a success story in economic growth.