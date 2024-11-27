The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

All newspapers lead with news on how Clayton Bartolo was forced to resign from tourism minister as Times of Malta revealed that his wife received tens of thousands of euros from a private firm which financial investigators suspect was a kickback for a Malta Tourism Authority contract.

MaltaToday separately reports that according to a Eurobarometer survey, a third of people believe women make up rape claims.

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN is calling another protest in front of the parliament building.

L-orizzont also notes that Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg will now be responsible for the tourism portfolio as well.