These are the stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta reports that a ‘number’ of bidders have expressed an interest in acquiring HSBC Bank, among them APS.

It also reports on a gym owner being charged with bribing a police sergeant in exchange for information about drug raids.

The newspaper splashes a photo of Raymond Pitre, the artist who died aged 86.

The Malta Independent leads with news of HSBC receiving a ‘number’ of acquisition offers and APS Bank confirming that it is among the bidders.

The newspaper also highlights a call by Repubblika to have Clayton Bartolo and Amanda Muscat’s assets frozen as they are the subject of a money laundering probe.

L-Orizzont leads with the inauguration of a revamped Spencer Garden in Marsa. It also reports that police do not exclude charging more people in connection with a case in which a police sergeant is alleged to have leaked information about drug raids.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call for minister Clint Camilleri to resign and urges people to attend a protest in Valletta planned for Monday evening.

It also reports that PN leader Bernard Grech met with students to hear their concerns.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.