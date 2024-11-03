The following are the stories which have made it to the front pages of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a store owner has been cleared of selling alcohol to underage girls, one of whom later died when she fell sick and fell off a balcony. It also features comments by PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino about a surge in PN membership and interest after the June elections.

MaltaToday says Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has told his own government to heed the people's call, with decisions such as that on Villa Rosa risking to undermine its credibility.

The Malta Independent also leads with remarks by the finance minister, saying he would prefer a potential investor in KM Malta Airlines, the Air Malta successor, to be another airline. In another story, the newspaper quotes the CEO of the Waster Services Corporation saying the quality of water will be uniform across Malta in the coming months.

Illum and KullĦadd feature initiatives being considered by the Transport Ministry to ease traffic congestion.

KullĦadd also looks at the budget, saying it focused on the needs of Malta's families.

It-Torċa does likewise, saying the Budget's focus on 'quality' is a point of departure. The newspaper also claims that the Budget figures continue to 'burst the PN's bubble' that funds given to 'Stewart' (sic) were not going to the health service.

Il-Mument, under a large picture of PN leader Bernard Grech and the word 'Forward' says the Opposition leader will deliver an important speech when he replies to the Budget in parliament on Monday.