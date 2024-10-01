The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with how former Labour candidate and now Infrastructure Malta CEO, Steve Ellul, declared spending €48,475 on his failed campaign to win a seat in the European Parliament.

Separately, the newspaper reports how former minister Carmelo Abela won a libel suit against Jason Azzopardi over claims of involvement in a bank heist, with the court awarding him €7,000 in damages.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that the government has launched a public consultation on a nine-point plan to reform the Family Court to reduce the heavy caseload and expedite proceedings.

In a separate piece, it publishes comments by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard on how discussions with murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi’s family over setting up an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her murder are still ongoing and will remain confidential.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by shadow health minister Adrian Delia, who said millions have been wasted in the health sector due to the government’s incompetence.

L-orizzont also leads with how former minister Carmelo Abela won a libel suit against Jason Azzopardi.

The newspaper also reports the launch of a public consultation on a nine-point plan to reform the Family Court.