The following are the front page stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta leads with a report on how Malta Public Transport is set to purchase 25 new diesel buses.

It also carries a court report on how Keith Schembri presented a doctor's note excusing him from a court appearance in the Vitals case signed by Silvio Grixti, who is facing charges related to a benefits fraud racket.

The Malta Independent reports that the government is currently working on reform that will allow relatives of victims to be kept in the loop about development in magisterial inquiries.

The newspaper also reports that international retailer Sports Direct has signed a conditional deal to buy shares in the Malta-based company Hudson Holdings.

L-Orrizzont leads with news that parliament is discussing legal amendments to discuss harsher punishments for those found guilty of assaulting police officers or other members of disciplined forces.

It also reports that a new civic centre is being built in Mqabba.

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN is in favour of reforming magisterial inquiries to keep families informed about developments.

It also carries a story that no progress has been made to resolve the deadlock with educators related to the MCAST collective agreement.