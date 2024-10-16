The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that activists want the National Audit Office to investigate Economy Minister Silvio Schembri over controversial land transfers approved while he was lands minister and which have paved the way for mega-construction projects in Mellieħa and St Julian's.

The newspaper also carries comments by landlords who told Times of Malta they are at their wits’ end when faced with cases of abusive tenants, often forced to undergo lengthy legal proceedings and face exorbitant expenses to evict tenants who are breaking their contracts.

The Malta Independent reports that 11 media organisations have penned a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela urging him to 'recommit' to creating an enabling environment for the Maltese journalist community, through legislative reforms that meet international standards.

The newspaper also reports that the catering industry is facing problems of “enormous oversaturation” together with issues with the skills pass, licensing problems and the BCRS system, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Catering Establishments.

MaltaToday marks seven years from the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on its front page.

Separately, the newspaper reports that the Planning Authority has launched a public consultation to change the local plan pertaining to the Villa Rosa site in St Julian’s.

In-Nazzjon leads its front with a statement by the PN that the party wants Gozo to be recognised as a region.

It separately reports that the Opposition has requested an urgent meeting by the Standing Committee on the Environment.

L-orizzont reports that a third of catering establishments registered an increase in sales and income.