The following are the stories that have made it to Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a presentation to the Cabinet of how the developers of Villa Rosa would like the project to evolve. It also reports that green wall projects in Marsa, Corradino and Mosta, launched with much fanfare, have been scrapped.

Maltatoday says the Villa Rosa developer met 'the government', but it asks whether he met the prime minister.

The Malta Independent quotes the justice minister saying that opposition attacks and threats against the attorney general are unjustified. It also reports that a sociologist has urged the government to launch a study on social media impact.

Illum says the plans for Villa Rosa have disappointed everyone, according to surveys. It also reports that in Gozo, shots were fired against a businessman and no one knows anything about it.

It-Torċa says work on the Msida Creek project will start in November. It also focuses on an analysis of the economic aspect of Budget 2025.

KullHadd says €86m are being offered in facilities to small and medium enterprises.

Il-Mument says more than half of the locality police stations are closed.