The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that the government is planning the introduction of a park-and-ride system to ease congestion in areas known as severe traffic hot spots.

The newspaper also reports that an agreement has been reached on a new six-year financial package worth €1.27 billion as part of a new collective agreement for 33,000 employees in the public administration.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an article on how the economic vision for the country is on the minds of the social partners ahead of unveiling of the budget for next year.

The Independent also publishes comments by Health Minister Joe Etienne Abela who the newspaper says has admitted Malta would "almost definitely be in a better place" had the Vitals public-private partnership succeded.

Malta Today leads with an article on how the Labour and Nationalist parties are refusing to say whether they received any donations from Villa Rosa developer Anton Camilleri or his companies.

The newspaper also reports that Mediatoday co Ltd has been declared in default of an ongoing SLAPP proceeding filed by Steward Healthcare in Spain against the newspaper and former editor Matthew Vella.

Il-Mument headlines its front with the words "a tired government", and lists issues it says are bothering people, such as a health sector crises, increased cost of living, power cuts and traffic.

It-Torċa notes that the government's budget for 2025, which will be announced tomorrow, will focus on social benefits.