The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a criminal court has lifted a freezing order on Yorgen Fenech’s assets.

The newspaper also reports that two developers of the construction site where Jean Paul Sofia lost his life are calling on six state entities to join the suit for damages instituted by the victim’s parents, citing failures identified in the inquiry.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela that the Paola Regional Hub contractor made "outrageous" requests to the government.

The newspaper also reports that on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised many incentives in the 2025 Budget.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who, on Sunday told party supporters the PN wanted a "Young Malta" as it wanted a better future for everyone.

It also publishes a curtain raiser listing people's budget expectations.

L-orizzont reports that Abela has promised a "budget week", with incentives unveiled throughout the whole week.

It also reports that the government launched the theme for the 2025 budget on Sunday: "a country of quality" (pajjiż ta’ kwalità).