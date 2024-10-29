The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All of Malta's newspapers feature different elements from next year's budget, which was read out in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Monday.

Both the Times of Malta and Maltatoday hailed the budget as a boost for "workers" and the "hardworking middle class" and highlighted the main takeaways from the Budget on the front page, namely: the revision of income tax bands, rises in the minimum wage, pensions and children's allowance and a projected deficit of 4%.

The Times also features the moment Moviment Graffitti activists disrupted the Budget reading by unfurling a banner in protest and accusing MPs of being in the pocket of big developers.

The Malta Independent features a large photograph of Clyde Caruana on its front page with the quote "a move from quantity to quality" superimposed on it.

In-Nazzjon describes the Budget on its front page as one enacted "for Robert Abela to save his own skin" and highlights what it believes to be important omissions, including the cost of living, traffic chaos, overpopulation, corruption and power cuts.

L-Orrizont also features the General Worker's Union's reaction to the Budget, which said that it had a vision that promotes hard work and the social sector.