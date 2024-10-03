The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and L-orizzont report that people who assault police officers will no longer be able to walk away with a suspended sentence or conditional discharge.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the proposed legislative changes, adding that the Opposition had suggested the same changes 10 years ago.

Separately, Times of Malta reports that the tender to build a Grand Harbour bicycle network that was planned to be completed by the end of this year has still not been awarded.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on how a court-appointed expert who worked on the Vitals investigation came under fire from all angles during a hearing on Wednesday, as defence lawyers sought to poke holes in his credibility and testimony.

L-orizzont publishes comments by Robert Abela who on Wednesday told TV viewers there was no place for partisanship in society.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has confirmed that nutrients for newborns at Mater Dei Hospital are out of stock.

