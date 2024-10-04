The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Frid.

Times of Malta publishes comments by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who on Thursday told a Times of Malta event that every worker who pays income tax will benefit from a tax cut to be unveiled during the October 28 Budget.

Separately, the newspaper reports that five European Parliament candidates have been referred to the police for failing to declare their income and spending during the June election campaign.

The Malta Independent also refers to Caruana's comments on Thursday. The minister said that around one-third of Malta’s national airline KM Malta Airlines is to be privatised.

The newspaper also reports on KSU's apology for dismantling Moviment Graffitti's Freshers' Week stand for displaying flyers about women's reproductive rights.

In-Nazzjon reports on Bernard Grech's visit to Freshers' Week at university, where he said youths remained a priority for the PN.

L-orizzont publishes comments by General Workers Union's Josef Bugeja, who welcomed the government's push for compulsory unionisation, saying unions were central to solutions that tackled anomalies.