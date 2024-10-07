The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that public sector rules introduced quietly last year mean that suspended public officials no longer have their salaries slashed by half but instead pocket 80% of their salary.

The newspaper also reveals that the cannabis authority is looking into the introduction of designated places where people can consume weed.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with an announcement by the prime minister that employers will no longer be allowed to pay their workers in cash. 

The Malta Independent also reports that the law courses is set for a revamp.

In-Nazzjon reports a promise made by PN leader Bernard Grech on Sunday that a future PN government would ensure that people had more spending power. It also reports that the PN raised €301,039 in a fund-raising telethon on Sunday. 

