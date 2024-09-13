The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with a report from court detailing the arraignment of the first wife and a son of Shaukat Ali Chaudhry, the secret major shareholder of Vitals Global Healthcare, facing charges over their alleged involvement in the fraudulent hospitals deal.

It also carries an interview with Scotsman Derek Abbot who helped rescue a teenage girl who found herself in difficulty while swimming this week.

The Malta Independent's lead story is coverage of the Chamber of SME's budget proposals, which called for a discussion on reforming the COLA mechanism.

It also covers the HSBC majority shareholder telling HSBC Malta that no firm decisions have been made yet, addressing reports that APS is in talks to take over the bank.

L-Orrizont reports that Friday is the first day Labour Party delegates can vote on new party appointments ahead of its general conference on Sunday.

It separately reports on the General Workers Union signing a new collective agreement with employees of the Regulator for Energy & Water Services.

It also carries a statement from the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, which said that it welcomed the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into the death of Stephen Mangion.

In-Nazzjon leads with details of Karl Gouder's funeral, which is set to take place at the St Julian's Parish Church on Saturday. It also carries a report on the PN parliamentary group honouring Gouder's memory ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

It separately also reports on the Chamber of SME's budget proposals.