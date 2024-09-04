The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a court testimony of how a group of Colombian women who were allegedly lured to Malta as human trafficking victims saw over 2,000 clients in three months.

The newspaper also reports that a second case of the mpox disease has been detected in Malta, while a case found last week has been confirmed as being of a less severe strain.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the Floriana mayor and deputy mayor who said no one has officially contacted them about the proposed pedestrianisation of St Anne Road.

Separately, it reports that healthcare workers have been ordered to double-check patients' identities when offering services, in what appears to be a response to recent allegations of identity fraud.

Maltatoday and L-orizzont similarly report on the second case of mpox in Malta.

Separately, Maltatoday and In-Nazzjon also reports on the instructions healthcare professionals received asking them to double-check patients' identity.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who said the party's politics was for everyone and long-lasting.

L-orizzont also reports that the GWU is now the official representative of employers at the government printing press.