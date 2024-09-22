The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Transport Minister Chris Bonnet, who says he wants greater use of ferries and a rapid bus transit system, but he is not convinced about having a metro.

The newspaper also quotes Brussels insiders who said that Glenn Micallef’s nomination as EU Commissioner for Youth, Sport and Culture is a sign that Malta is continuing to lose clout at the EU’s top table.

MaltaToday says Alex Agius Saliba will not contest the next general election. Agius Saliba, now PL deputy leader for party affairs, is an MEP and cannot also serve as an MP. The newspaper also reports that construction magnate Joseph Portelli is using employees to apply for permits for new projects.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes a university lecturer saying students are having to bear the brunt of teacher shortages in all sectors.

It-Torċa under the headline 'Pyrrhic victory' quotes legal sources saying the European Commission lost its arguments against bird trapping. The court last week ruled against Malta for allowing the trapping of finches.

Illum says there will be no bird trapping this autumn following a judgement by the European court, but the authorities will be studying what can be allowed next year.

KullĦadd says the government is preparing a Budget 'for the people'. It also reports that the PN leader has removed Mario Callus from the Electoral Commission, despite his long experience.

Il-Mument highlights celebrations to mark the sixtieth anniversary of Malta's Independence.