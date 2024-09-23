The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that cab fleets have found a way to temporarily hire new third-country national drivers despite a government policy that rejects new work permit applications in the industry.

Meanwhile, the newspaper also reports that six weeks after Nicolette Ghirxi was murdered in her home, the government continues to resist calls for a public independent inquiry and the prime minister has declined to meet her distraught family.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by lecturer Jonathan Borg that students bear the brunt of teacher shortages in all sectors.

It also reports on the arrest of five people involved in the assault of police officers in Ħamrun.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters the people needed a PN government with a clear long-term plan for the islands.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the government has invested €2.8million in acquiring the San Gejtanu band club in Ħamrun.