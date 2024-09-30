The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by the head of the teachers’ union Marco Bonnici who believes private lessons should be regulated to ensure they abide by quality standards that apply to compulsory education.

Separately, the newspaper reports that the government plans to implement some form of mandatory union membership “well before” the end of its term in office.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the government will present its budget for 2025 on October 28.

In a separate piece, it publishes comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said people wanted to walk forward with the PN.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Grech, who told party supporters decisions about Gozo should be taken by Gozitans themselves.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that Joseph Cuschieri will not give up his top Project Green post.

L-orizzont also leads with the budget date, which has been set for October 28.

The newspaper meanwhile reports that the GWU has signed a collective agreement with Malta Enterprise.