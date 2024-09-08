The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that an associate of Joseph Muscat, Jing Wang, has been indicted in Cyprus over alleged corruption in the country’s ‘golden passports’ scheme. Wang's Maltese company hired the ex-prime minister as a consultant on passport and residency visa schemes/

The newspaper also reports concerns by horse owners over the state of the Marsa racetrack.

MaltaToday, like The Sunday Times, interviews the minister of home affairs, who says he is open to scrutiny. The newspaper also reports that the prime minister has hinted at reform regarding a lobbying register, after years of inaction.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Chamber of Commerce saying the impact of the government's Stabilta' price stability scheme was negligible. The paper also reports on mayors' reflections on their low honoraria.

Il-Mument reports that an unknown man walked up the driveway of the Malta residence of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli and left a threatening message by the door, amid divisions in the Labour Party and the way Dalli is being sidelined by the prime minister.

It-Torċa gives prominence to the funeral on Saturday of young Jake Vella after a rare illness and an inspirational life. It also interviews candidates for the presidency of the Labour Party.

Illum says the government is facing problems in finding people to run its agencies. Many fear attacks by the Opposition as well as being labelled as politically exposed persons.

KullĦadd focuses on staff appointments by EP President Roberta Metsola, saying she is not leading by example.