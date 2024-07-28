The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that the Cabinet is planning to fire Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna later this week, but there is a risk that he might contest the decision. The newspaper also reports that Foreign Minister Ian Borg is on pole position to succeed Chris Fearne as deputy leader (parliamentary affairs) of the Labour Party, thus also becoming deputy prime minister.

MaltaToday says parliamentary secretary Glenn Bedingfield has called for more openness in the Labour Party and cautioned against a siege mentality. It also reports that an audit has revealed failings in food safety checks on meat. Just 41% of samples were tested for residues of veterinary medicine and pesticides.

The Malta Independent on Sunday gives prominence to warnings by language schools that denial of visas can have a devastating impact on the sector. It also carries comments by the mayor of St Paul's Bay saying no one is happy with the current waste collection system.

Il-Mument speaks of a 'collapse' in the power distribution system, while the prime minister enjoys days on his yacht.

Illum focuses on the risks facing the nomination of Glenn Micallef as European Commissioner. He is seen as very young (38) and lacking political experience.

KullĦadd under the headline 'decisions and changes' looks at various points and announcements made by the prime minister last week.

It-Torċa interviews Joe Vella Gauci, Malta's envoy to Unesco, who expresses fears that elements of the traditional festa, considered as world heritage, may be at risk of being lost.