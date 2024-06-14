Malta is fast becoming an attractive location for the ultra-rich, both in terms of business and pleasure.

But have you ever wondered where millionaires and billionaires choose to stay while in Malta?

Insignia, a company which offers luxury lifestyle management services to the ultra-rich, has unveiled the top hotel choices for their wealthy clientele, since 2016.

5. The Westin Dragonara

Situated at Dragonara Point in Paceville, the Westin Dragonara has 408 rooms and suites which were renovated to the tune of €40 million, to the designs of London-based designer Lynne Hunt. The hotel enjoys sensational sea views and is a stone’s throw away from the Dragonara Casino. The hotel was first opened in 1997 but today features 66 brand new Luxury Bay Suites in a private annex on the water’s edge.

4. Iniala Harbour House

The brainchild of imagineer Mark Weingard, Iniala Harbour House combines four historical Valletta houses into one spectacular hotel that now boasts Malta’s only two Michelin star restaurant Ion. Enjoying the stunning St Barbara Bastion views of the Grand Harbour, Iniala opened its doors in 2020 and instantly became a jewel worthy of the UNESCO World Heritage site that is Malta’s capital city.

3. The Phoenicia

The third hotel in Malta that has been most booked by the ultra-rich, since 2016, is The Phoenicia, just outside Valletta, on the edge of the city’s 16th Century bastions. For over 75 years, the hotel has hosted stars, socialites and royal visitors. The hotel, which started to be built in 1925 and was completed in 1948, is surrounded by gorgeous landscaped gardens.

2. Rosselli - AX Privilege

Inaugurated in 2019, just before the Covid pandemic hit, Rosselli was a €15 million restoration project of a 17th Century Palazzo which was converted into 25 designer luxury suites right in the heart of Valletta on Merchants Street. The hotel has won various international awards and is proud to have Michelin-starred restaurant Under Grain and Bib Gourmand recognised Grain Street as part of its food and beverage offering.

1. The Hilton Malta

Still the most popular hotel for the ultra-rich visiting Malta, the Hilton Malta Resort in St Julian’s offers visitors an oasis within the bustling town of St Julian’s. It was originally built in 1967 but was later demolished and completely rebuilt as part of the Portomaso Marina, creating a holistic luxury experience for yacht owners. The Hilton boasts one of Malta’s most majestic spas and is perfectly located for business travel.

Where would you spend a night in Malta if money was no object?