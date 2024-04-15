Tourist arrivals in February 2024 increased by 27.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, the National Statistics Office said on Monday.

168,967 tourists visited Malta in February, compared to the 132,513 in February 2023.

The visitors spent nearly €114.3 million. Total tourist expenditure in January and February 2024 was estimated at €224.2 million, marking a 20.5% increase from the same period in the previous year, the NSO said.

The NSO said tourists shown a preference for rental accommodations with 84.4% of them opting for this. The average length of stay was six nights.

The largest share of tourists in February 2024 were between 25 and 44 years old, followed by the 45-64 age bracket. 44.5 per cent of the tourists were British, Italian, and Polish.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including same-day and overnight visitors, was 77,083 in February.