A leader in the Times of Malta (‘Restoring post-secondary education relevance’, November 13) encapsulates a lot of what the National Skills Council is trying to drive home through our work, carried out with the full support of the education ministry.

In a rapidly changing world, where the demand for knowledge and skills is growing exponentially, the National Skills Council recognises the need for focused skills development – across the board. As technological advancements and shifts in industry demands reshape the job market, fostering a resilient, adaptable and skilled workforce has become essential in ensuring that Malta remains competitive and forward-looking.

NSO data shows promising growth in tertiary and post-secondary education enrolment. However, education alone may not equate to career readiness. Employers are increasingly looking for candidates who possess a blend of technical and transversal skills – such as critical thinking, problem-solving, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

The breathtaking rate of change we are experiencing means the capacity to learn, unlearn and relearn has become more important than ever before. This concept of lifelong learning is at the core of the National Skills Council’s mission, emphasising that skills should evolve alongside advancements in industry.

The integration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in an ever-growing number of applications requires a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also agile enough to manage and utilise innovative tools effectively.

The future of work lies in the empowerment of our workforce and in equipping individuals to thrive in dynamic and often unpredictable environments. This adaptability is critical in a world where many of the jobs of the future have yet to be defined.

It is imperative that our educational institutions continue to foster crucial skills and not simply focus on the attainment of academic qualifications. Knowledge alone is not enough to prepare students for the complexities they will be faced with on leaving school.

The National Skills Council advocates for more practical, experiential learning opportunities that bring students closer to real-world challenges. Apprenticeships, internships and hands-on learning are vital components of this approach, enabling learners to gain first-hand experience in their chosen fields.

Our initiatives are aimed at addressing the skills gaps that many industries are facing today. By collaborating with employers, educators and policymakers, and encouraging a synergistic approach, we feel we can better identify the competencies that are in demand. In doing so, we are also supporting Malta’s broader economic objectives, including productivity and sustainable growth.

In an era defined by rapid change, the future of work is unpredictable. This uncertainty can be managed by cultivating a mindset of continuous improvement and adaptability. The National Skills Council is committed to preparing Malta’s workforce for this future by focusing on career-management skills – those that are applicable across various roles and industries.

Skills like self-awareness, learning to learn and analytical thinking are no longer optional; they are essential for anyone looking to make a meaningful impact on society through their career choices.

To support this vision, we are also encouraging employers to invest in on-the-job learning and professional development. Employers and human resources professionals have a crucial role to play in fostering a culture of lifelong learning within their organisations. This investment not only benefits employees but also enhances the organisation’s resilience and facilitates employee retention and employer branding

The journey towards a skills-driven economy is manifestly one that requires a collective effort. The council remains committed to fostering a culture that values skills development at every level. From our educational institutions to our industries, each sector has a role to play in nurturing a workforce that is prepared for the opportunities of the 21st century.

Our message is clear: the development of skills is not an option but a necessity for Malta’s success. By investing in our people, we empower them. By equipping them with the right skills and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, we are not only building a stronger workforce but also securing a prosperous future for our nation.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando is the executive chairperson of the National Skills Council.